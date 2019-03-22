Mehul Choksi moves new application in PMLA Court, mentions long history of ailments

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 22: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused of involvement in the over $2-billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, on Friday has made a fresh application before PMLA court saying he has a long history of ailments.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that the extradition process against absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has begun in Antigua.

Nirav Modi too was arrested in London on Wednesday in a Rs 13,000 crore bank loan fraud case and is in police remand till March 29.

To get Nirav-Choksi back, three agencies working in tandem

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for allegedly defrauding PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore in collusion with a few of its employees.

The ED had prayed that Choksi be declared a "fugitive economic offender" for evading summons to appear before the agency and that his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018.

Mehul Choksi took Antiguan citizenship last year after he surrendered his Indian passport and in August last year, India moved a request to Antigua for Choksi's extradition.