Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC over non-consideration of plea on inability to return

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has approached the Bombay High Court against non-consideration of plea regarding his inability to return due to persisting health problems and denial of right to cross-examination.

Choksi's counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to India.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore apparently in collusion with few of its employees.

The ED had prayed that Choksi be declared a "fugitive economic offender" for evading summons to appear before the agency and that his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Mehul Choksi says not related to firm involved in PNB fraud, claims innocence

Choksi mentioned his "medical condition" he has been suffering "since 2012" in the application.

"The accused is having a clot in his brain since 2012 and he is also a diabetic since the last 20 years. Coupled with heart problem, it has resulted in multiple medical complications making it extremely impossible for him to travel on long flight of 41 hours," the application said.

His counsel also placed 38 documents on record including latest prescriptions in which doctors have highly recommend that Choksi should remain under continuous medical supervision in Antigua and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.

The PNB scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in January this year, after which PNB officials reported it to the probe agencies.