    Mehul Choksi a crook, will be extradited to India, says Antigua PM

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said economic fugitive Mehul Choksi, one of the accused and the uncle of main accused Nirav Modi, in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is a 'crook' and he will be extradited to India.

    Earlier this year, too, he had said that his country will revoke Choksi's citizenship once he has exhausted all his appeals.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals, Indian officials are free to investigate."

    The Antiguan Prime Minister also said that it was unfortunate that Choksi was cleared by the Indian officials as a 'person with good standing.' He added that Indian officials will have to take responsibility for the current situation.

    Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been absconding from India. They have been accused of defrauding India's second-largest state-run bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

