    Mehenga hai lehenga: When customs officials seized drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: A consignment of lehengas is something that does not draw the attention of the law enforces. However here is a unique case in which the Customs officials found drugs in a consignment of lehengas.

    Mehenga hai lehenga: When customs officials seized drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore
    Representational Image

    The drugs which was found in the consignment that was being sent to Australia has an estimated value of Rs. 1.7 crore and was seized at the foreign post office in Delhi based on intelligence inputs.

    Pakistan is smuggling weapons and drugs into India: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alerts Centre

    They found 3,900 grams of the MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. These were found concealed in the intricate World on lehengas, the officials said. In another operation, the officials in Delhi seized over Rs 60 lakh sticks of imported cigarettes worth Rs 6 crore.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 17:38 [IST]
