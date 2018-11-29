Mehbooba welcomes Pak's offer on opening Hindu temples to Indian pilgrims

Srinagar, Nov 29: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday welcomed Pakistan's offer on opening several shrines, including Shardapeeth, to devotees from India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the offer.

"Great initiative of offering peace through these channels. PM @narendramodi ji should consider the offer by PakPM (Pakistan Prime Minister) @ImranKhanPTI for opening of SharadaPeeth in Kashmir, Katasraj & other shrines too this will certainly bridge the gap & usher peace in region," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Her tweet came in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's interaction with Indian journalists, in which he reportedly said, "We can consider other proposals, including opening up travel for the Sharada Peeth in Kashmir, Katasraj and other Hindu shrines too."

Mehbooba, later issued a statement, in which she said her party is sure that the offer will elicit a positive response from the Indian government.

The PDP president said the hawks on the either side must be sidelined so that a new beginning in the Indo-Pak thaw could be made possible.

"The prime minister must lead this process personally so that the hawks are not allowed to disrupt this new atmosphere of peace. Such initiatives of offering peace through these channels are worth to hail," she said.

