  • search

Mehbooba welcomes Pak's offer on opening Hindu temples to Indian pilgrims

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 29:  PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday welcomed Pakistan's offer on opening several shrines, including Shardapeeth, to devotees from India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the offer.

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. PTI file photo
    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. PTI file photo

    "Great initiative of offering peace through these channels. PM @narendramodi ji should consider the offer by PakPM (Pakistan Prime Minister) @ImranKhanPTI for opening of SharadaPeeth in Kashmir, Katasraj & other shrines too this will certainly bridge the gap & usher peace in region," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

    Her tweet came in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's interaction with Indian journalists, in which he reportedly said, "We can consider other proposals, including opening up travel for the Sharada Peeth in Kashmir, Katasraj and other Hindu shrines too."

    Also read: India in fix over opening of Kartarpur corridor as Pakistan once again deceives it

    Mehbooba, later issued a statement, in which she said her party is sure that the offer will elicit a positive response from the Indian government.

    The PDP president said the hawks on the either side must be sidelined so that a new beginning in the Indo-Pak thaw could be made possible.

    "The prime minister must lead this process personally so that the hawks are not allowed to disrupt this new atmosphere of peace. Such initiatives of offering peace through these channels are worth to hail," she said.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    pakistan mehbooba mufti imran khan narendra modi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue