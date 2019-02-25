Mehbooba warns Centre not to fiddle with Article 35A says,'else you will see what you haven't'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday warned the Centre over Article 35A that gives the state legislative powers to define the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges, asking it not to play with fire else people might witness something that they haven't since 1947.

Speaking to media, Mufti said,''Don't play with fire; don't fiddle with Article-35A, else you will see what you haven't seen since 1947, if it's attacked then I don't know which flag people of J&K will be forced to pick up instead of the tricolour.

She further added that if the state is attacked, then "I don't know which flag people of J&K will be forced to pick up instead of the tricolour."

Mehbooba's statement comes amid intense speculation that the central government might favour abrogation of Article 35A when the petition challenging its constitutional validity comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court later this week.