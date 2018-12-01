  • search

Mehbooba Mufti writes letter to PM Modi to facilitate opening of Sharda Peeth pilgrimage in PoK

By
    Srinagar, Dec 1: People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opening of Sharda Peeth pilgrimage in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. PTI file photo

    Wrote to PM Narendra Modi for the opening of Sharda Peeth route for facilitating the Pandit community. I hope like Kartarpur, this too will be considered for better peace & prosperity in the region.

    After India and Pakistan laid the foundations for the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, former Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged the two countries to facilitate pilgrimage to the Sharda Peeth.

    Sharda Peeth is located close to Kishen Ganga river in the Neelam Valley in PoK, around 150 km from Muzaffarabad. The site is very significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who have long been demanding they be allowed to visit it.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
