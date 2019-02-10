Mehbooba Mufti slams ‘politics in the name of Hindutva', praises Pakistan

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 10: In a veiled attack at the BJP-led Centre, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said politics is being done in the name of Hindutva in India, while Pakistan has formed an act to save temples.

Earlier, Mufti took to Twitter to praise Pakistan PM Imran Khan's initiative to name the Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak. Ever since the split between Mufti's PDP and the BJP, the former J&K CM has on multiple occasions lashed out at the BJP-led Centre.

"Monuments and old cities with Muslim names are being given Hindu names. There's a race to build the temple. Muslims are killed in the name of cow vigilantism, instead of taking action govt puts them in jails under NSA like in MP. Politics being done in name of Hindutva," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In Pakistan they formed an Act to save temples and want to name a forest reserve and a university after Guru Nanak ji. If you compare you will feel that there is some kind of exchange between our nation formed on foundation of secularism and Pakistan formed on basis of religion," Mufti added.

She was reacting to Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wild life reserve after Guru Nanak Dev.

"The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak," Khan said at a function.