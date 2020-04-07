  • search
    Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, detention continues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Former Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti who is presently detained under Public Safety Act, was shifted to her official residence at Fairview Gupkar Road today. The order terms her official residence as a 'subsidiary jail'. She will continue to remain under detention.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    This comes amid continuous demands for her release and after the release of NC leader and ex-CM Omar Abdullah.

    The order to shift the 60-year-old Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

    Political leaders of J&K were placed under preventive detention ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

    After Omar's release, Mufti had alleged that they feared the women the most. "Glad he will be released. For all their talk of Nari Shakti & women emancipation, it seems like this regime fears women the most," she saiD.

    In a big move after the abrogation of Article 370 that defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of J&K, the Gazette of India order issued on April 1 redefined domiciles for the UT J&K.

    Section 3A of the J&K Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, under the J&K civil services (decentralisation and recruitment) Act, states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.'

