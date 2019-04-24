  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mehbooba Mufti seeks release of Yasin Malik, revocation of Jamaat-e-Islami ban

    By
    |

    Jammu, Apr 24: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march in south Kashmir's Pulwama district against the suspension of Cross-LoC trade.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    The PDP president also sought immediate release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik and also demanded revocation of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and end to highway ban.

    While speaking to media, Mufti said,''Yasin Malik (Kashmiri Separatist) should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free.''

    If India's nukes are not for Diwali, obviously Pak's are not for Eid, says Mehbooba

    The protest march was taken out from Town Hall Pulwama to DC office in which scores of PDP workers participated.

    Earlier, an order was issued by the government, directing that no civilian traffic will be allowed to move from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.

    The restrictions on civilian traffic on the 271-km highway will remain in force from 4 am to 5 pm, the government had said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir yasin malik

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue