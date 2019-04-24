Mehbooba Mufti seeks release of Yasin Malik, revocation of Jamaat-e-Islami ban

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Apr 24: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march in south Kashmir's Pulwama district against the suspension of Cross-LoC trade.

The PDP president also sought immediate release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik and also demanded revocation of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and end to highway ban.

While speaking to media, Mufti said,''Yasin Malik (Kashmiri Separatist) should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free.''

If India's nukes are not for Diwali, obviously Pak's are not for Eid, says Mehbooba

The protest march was taken out from Town Hall Pulwama to DC office in which scores of PDP workers participated.

Earlier, an order was issued by the government, directing that no civilian traffic will be allowed to move from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.

The restrictions on civilian traffic on the 271-km highway will remain in force from 4 am to 5 pm, the government had said.