    Mehbooba Mufti protests over govt's decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami, says ban must be lifted

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday protested over government's decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami.

    Speaking to media, Mufti says, "We want that the ban must be lifted. We'll go to district level now, then we will go to every segment. Elderly people who have been arrested must be released."

    Three leaders of the terrorist group Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested and nearly a dozen assets sealed during raids across six districts of Jammu region, police said on Sunday.

    Also Read | This satellite image shows JeM madrasa buildings still standing days after Balakot airstrike

    A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Top leaders of the terror organisation along with over 150 activists were arrested in Kashmir valley, where the group has a large presence, last week.

    All schools run by Jamaat in the districts were searched during the raids on Saturday, the officer said adding these schools were not sealed but are being kept under surveillance.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
