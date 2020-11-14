J&K: ‘Youth have no option left but to pick up arms', says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti asks India, Pakistan to rise above political compulsions, initiate dialogue

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Nov 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Mufti's remarks came after the two countries traded heavy fire on the LoC following ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Friday. The firing resulted in the loss of lives on both sides.

Pakistan resorted to 3,800 ceasefire violations along LoC this year: MEA

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said restoring the ceasefire that was agreed upon and implemented by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan president General Pervez Musharaf is a good place to start.

"Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian and Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon and implemented by Vajpayee ji and Musharaf sahab is a good place to start," she said in a tweet.