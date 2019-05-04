Mehbooba Mufti appeals Centre to declare ceasefire in J&K during Ramadan

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 04: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the Centre to declare a ceasefire in the state like last year in view of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on Sunday.

"Request GoI to cease crackdowns, & search operations during Ramzan this year so that people aren't subjected to harassment & can observe the holy month in peace. Last year's ceasefire helped in providing a huge sense of relief. Hope electoral compulsions are put aside," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The PDP chief also asked militants to stop attacks on security forces. "I also want to tell militants that they should understand that this blessed month is a month of prayer and repentance and so they should not carry out any attack in this month," PTI quoted her as saying.

Last year, the Centre had directed security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment". At that time, Mehbooba was heading a PDP-BJPcoalition government in the state and had requested the Centre to announce the ceasefire.

However, the ceasefire was ended by the Centre exactly after a month as militant attacks continued during the period. Soon after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP.