  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mehbooba Mufti appeals Centre to declare ceasefire in J&K during Ramadan

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 04: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the Centre to declare a ceasefire in the state like last year in view of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on Sunday.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    "Request GoI to cease crackdowns, & search operations during Ramzan this year so that people aren't subjected to harassment & can observe the holy month in peace. Last year's ceasefire helped in providing a huge sense of relief. Hope electoral compulsions are put aside," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

    The PDP chief also asked militants to stop attacks on security forces. "I also want to tell militants that they should understand that this blessed month is a month of prayer and repentance and so they should not carry out any attack in this month," PTI quoted her as saying.

    Last year, the Centre had directed security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment". At that time, Mehbooba was heading a PDP-BJPcoalition government in the state and had requested the Centre to announce the ceasefire.

    However, the ceasefire was ended by the Centre exactly after a month as militant attacks continued during the period. Soon after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir ramadan

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue