Mehbooba Mufti all set to attend 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories meet today

New Delhi, Oct 15: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has accepted Farooq Abdullah's invitation to attend the meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories at his residence at 4 pm today.

It reportedly said that the invitation was extended when National Conference leader Omar Abdullah met Mufti along with his father Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday after she was released from fourteen long months of detention.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Omar said there was no political motive behind the meeting.

Omar further said they would also look at the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. After meeting Farooq and Omar, Mufti said it was nice for them to come home. "It gave me courage listening to him. I'm sure together we all can change things for the better," she said in a tweet.

What is Gupkar Declaration?

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir issued a resolution 'Gupkar Declaration' a day before the abrogation of Article 370 after an all-party meeting was called on August 4, 2019, at the residence of Farooq Abdullah.

The parties present at the meeting arrived at a consensus that they would protect and defend the identity, autonomy, and special status of Jammu and Kashmir together. The group met again in August this year and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the former CM was released from detention after the administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.

After her release, she shared an audio message calling the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 an "insult".

"We need to take back what Delhi Darbar took away from us illegally and in an undemocratic manner. The issue of Kashmir needs to be resolved as well. I know the path won't be easy but we need to continue with this struggle," she added.