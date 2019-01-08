Meghalaya: Operations continue to rescue miners

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shillong, Jan 8: It's been 22 days since 15 miners have been trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya. The forces haven't given up and the Supreme Court on January 3 said that "prompt, immediate and effective" operation was required for rescuing the miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13.

The operation continued in Meghalaya to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills.

Fire service operated their pumps for 7 hours and 6.30 hours respectively from shaft No. 2 and 3. One pump was started at 10:00 am and another pump was started at 10.30 am respectively.

The water from both the shafts reduced by 4 feet but due to heavy seepage from other shafts, the water level increased and only 2 feet water has been reduced. A total 12,15,000 litres water has so far been pumped out from both the shafts.

The Indian Navy divers and the NDRF jointly assisted the Coal India in their works. The miners have been stuck in the mine since December 13 last year.

On Sunday, Congress, the Opposition in the state, alleged that the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government had allowed illegal coal mining within six months of coming to power.