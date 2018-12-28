Meghalaya mine tragedy: Navy divers to join rescue operations

Vizag, Dec 28: Indian Navy is deploying a 15 member diving team from Visakhapatnam to assist in rescue operations for missing miners in Meghalaya.

The team is carrying special diving equipment including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater.

Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, the sources told PTI. An initial assessment to determine an effective response was undertaken by the Indian Navy today.

Earlier, 20 one personnel of NDRF and 10 heavy pumps have been airlifted to Guwahati by Indian Air Force. The high-capacity pumps, supplied by Coal India.

It's been 15 days since 15 labourers were trapped in illegal coal mines in Jainitia hills in Meghalaya. The miners are trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13.