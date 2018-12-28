Meghalaya mine tragedy: Navy divers to join rescue operations

  • search
    Vizag, Dec 28: Indian Navy is deploying a 15 member diving team from Visakhapatnam to assist in rescue operations for missing miners in Meghalaya.

    NDRF personnel conduct rescue of the thirteen people who remain trapped in a flooded illegal mine, in East Jaintia hills, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    The team is carrying special diving equipment including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater.

    Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, the sources told PTI. An initial assessment to determine an effective response was undertaken by the Indian Navy today.

    SK Singh, Asst Commandant NDRF, said, "Coal India senior officials came to assess the situation today. Presently, the situation is a bit hopeful. High-pressure pumps are arriving. Earlier pumps weren't working well. I'm hopeful as soon as pumps arrive, the water level will recede and we will operate further."

    Earlier, 20  one personnel of NDRF and 10 heavy pumps have been airlifted to Guwahati by Indian Air Force. The high-capacity pumps, supplied by Coal India.

    It's been 17 days since 15 labourers were trapped in illegal coal mines in Jaintia hills in Meghalaya. The miners are trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13.

