  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Meghalaya mine collapse: 45 days later, second body of miner detected

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The body of another miner was detected by a joint rescue team of NDRF and the Indian Navy from a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.

    Meghalaya mine collapse: 45 days later, second body of worker detected

    The second body was detected on Saturday by an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), equipped with an electronic eye and mechanical arms, at a distance of 280 ft from where the first body was detected.

    Meanwhile, the local authorities have handed over the body of first victim - identified as Amir Hussain(35) - to his widow and uncle at district headquarters Khliehriat.

    Last week, Hussain's yet-to-be-identified body was detected in the mine at a depth of 160 feet and at a lateral distance of 210 feet into the rat-hole tunnel. The highly decomposed body was pulled to the water surface by an underwater remotely operated vehicle (UROV) and then taken out.

    At least 15 miners were trapped in the remote illegal coal mine in Khloo Ryngksan in East Jaintia hills district when it got flooded on December 13. The operation to look for survivors continues. The miners were trapped after water gushed into the illegal mine located in Ksan village, about 130 km from the state capital Shillong. Only five managed to escape.

    Read more about:

    meghalaya indian navy mining miners

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue