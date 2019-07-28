  • search
    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy passes away at 64

    New Delhi, July 28: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy, passed away in a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, this afternoon. He was 64-years-old. On July 28, Roy took his last breath at about 2:50 PM.

    He was the head of the United Democratic Party, a political party recognised in Meghalaya.

    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy passes away at 64
    After a fractured mandate in Meghalaya's 2008 Assembly Elections, an alliance between his UDP and a handful of other parties stated claim to form the government under the banner of the Meghalaya Progressive Alliance, with Roy as Chief Minister.

    After D. D. Lapang resigned as Chief Minister because he did not hold a majority in the state legislature, Roy was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 19, 2008.

    On March 19, 2009, exactly one year into his term, the government was dismissed and the state was put under President's Rule. In May 2009, the United Democratic Party left the Progressive Alliance, and D.D. Lapang of the Congress Party returned to power as chief minister.

    Under Conrad Sangma government, he was the speaker of the assembly.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
