Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

Congress, had emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018. Voters had returned a hung assembly in Meghalaya on Saturday. Congress emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats, down from 28 from last assembly polls, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) won 19 seats, while UDP managed to secure six seats.

Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Meghalaya Assembly Election:

Constituency Name Winning Candidate Winning  Party
Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI United Democratic Party
Ampati DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
Baghmara SAMUEL M. SANGMA Independent
Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK National People's Party
Chokpot LAZARUS SANGMA Indian National Congress
Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA National People's Party
Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA National People's Party
East Shillong MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA Nationalist Congress Party
Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN National People's Party
Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People's Party
Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN National People's Party
Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party
Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress
Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party
Mawhati DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People's Party
Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH People's Democratic Front
Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People's Democratic Party
Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress
Mawphlang SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent
Mawryngkneng DAVID A NONGRUM Indian National Congress
Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG National People's Party
Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG Indian National Congress
Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ United Democratic Party
Mendipathar MARTHON SANGMA Indian National Congress
Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH United Democratic Party
Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING People's Democratic Front
Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR National People's Party
Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG Independent
Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM Indian National Congress
Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT National People's Party
Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE Indian National Congress
North Shillong ADELBERT NONGRUM Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement
North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA National People's Party
Phulbari S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ National People's Party
Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK Bharatiya Janata Party
Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG National People's Party
Rajabala DR. AZAD ZAMAN Indian National Congress
Raksamgre BENEDIC R. MARAK National People's Party
Raliang COMINGONE YMBON National People's Party
Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG Indian National Congress
Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA Indian National Congress
Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO Indian National Congress
Resubelpara TIMOTHY SHIRA National People's Party
Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA National People's Party
Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA National People's Party
Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA Indian National Congress
Selsella CLEMENT MARAK Indian National Congress
Shella DONKUPAR ROY United Democratic Party
Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG Hill State People's Democratic Party
Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM People's Democratic Front
Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party
South Tura AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party
Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE Indian National Congress
Tikrikilla JIMMY D. SANGMA Indian National Congress
Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
Umsning JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG People's Democratic Front
West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG Indian National Congress

Story first published: Sunday, March 4, 2018, 12:36 [IST]
