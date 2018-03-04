Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

Congress, had emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018. Voters had returned a hung assembly in Meghalaya on Saturday. Congress emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats, down from 28 from last assembly polls, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) won 19 seats, while UDP managed to secure six seats.

Constituency Name Winning Candidate Winning Party Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI United Democratic Party Ampati DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress Baghmara SAMUEL M. SANGMA Independent Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK National People's Party Chokpot LAZARUS SANGMA Indian National Congress Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA National People's Party Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA National People's Party East Shillong MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH Indian National Congress Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA Nationalist Congress Party Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN National People's Party Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People's Party Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN National People's Party Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party Mawhati DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People's Party Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH People's Democratic Front Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People's Democratic Party Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress Mawphlang SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent Mawryngkneng DAVID A NONGRUM Indian National Congress Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG National People's Party Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG Indian National Congress Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ United Democratic Party Mendipathar MARTHON SANGMA Indian National Congress Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH United Democratic Party Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING People's Democratic Front Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR National People's Party Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG Independent Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM Indian National Congress Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT National People's Party Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE Indian National Congress North Shillong ADELBERT NONGRUM Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA National People's Party Phulbari S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ National People's Party Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK Bharatiya Janata Party Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG National People's Party Rajabala DR. AZAD ZAMAN Indian National Congress Raksamgre BENEDIC R. MARAK National People's Party Raliang COMINGONE YMBON National People's Party Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG Indian National Congress Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA Indian National Congress Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO Indian National Congress Resubelpara TIMOTHY SHIRA National People's Party Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA National People's Party Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA National People's Party Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA Indian National Congress Selsella CLEMENT MARAK Indian National Congress Shella DONKUPAR ROY United Democratic Party Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG Hill State People's Democratic Party Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM People's Democratic Front Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party South Tura AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE Indian National Congress Tikrikilla JIMMY D. SANGMA Indian National Congress Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH Indian National Congress Umsning JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG People's Democratic Front West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG Indian National Congress

