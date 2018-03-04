Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

Congress, had emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018. Voters had returned a hung assembly in Meghalaya on Saturday. Congress emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats, down from 28 from last assembly polls, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) won 19 seats, while UDP managed to secure six seats.
Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Meghalaya Assembly Election:
|Constituency Name
|Winning Candidate
|Winning Party
|Amlarem
|LAHKMEN RYMBUI
|United Democratic Party
|Ampati
|DR. MUKUL SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Baghmara
|SAMUEL M. SANGMA
|Independent
|Bajengdoba
|PONGSENG MARAK
|National People's Party
|Chokpot
|LAZARUS SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Dadenggre
|JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA
|National People's Party
|Dalu
|BRENING A. SANGMA
|National People's Party
|East Shillong
|MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH
|Indian National Congress
|Gambegre
|SALENG A. SANGMA
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Jirang
|SOSTHENES SOHTUN
|National People's Party
|Jowai
|WAILADMIKI SHYLLA
|National People's Party
|Kharkutta
|RUPERT MOMIN
|National People's Party
|Khliehriat
|KYRMEN SHYLLA
|United Democratic Party
|Mahendraganj
|DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA
|Indian National Congress
|Mairang
|METBAH LYNGDOH
|United Democratic Party
|Mawhati
|DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE
|National People's Party
|Mawkynrew
|BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH
|People's Democratic Front
|Mawkyrwat
|RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR
|Hill State People's Democratic Party
|Mawlai
|PROCESS T. SAWKMIE
|Indian National Congress
|Mawphlang
|SYNTAR KLAS SUNN
|Independent
|Mawryngkneng
|DAVID A NONGRUM
|Indian National Congress
|Mawshynrut
|GIGUR MYRTHONG
|National People's Party
|Mawsynram
|HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG
|Indian National Congress
|Mawthadraishan
|BROLDING NONGSIEJ
|United Democratic Party
|Mendipathar
|MARTHON SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Mowkaiaw
|NUJORKI SUNGOH
|United Democratic Party
|Mylliem
|HAMLETSON DOHLING
|People's Democratic Front
|Nartiang
|SNIAWBHALANG DHAR
|National People's Party
|Nongkrem
|LAMBOR MALNGIANG
|Independent
|Nongpoh
|MAYRALBORN SYIEM
|Indian National Congress
|Nongstoin
|MACMILLAN BYRSAT
|National People's Party
|Nongthymmai
|CHARLES PYNGROPE
|Indian National Congress
|North Shillong
|ADELBERT NONGRUM
|Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement
|North Tura
|THOMAS A. SANGMA
|National People's Party
|Phulbari
|S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ
|National People's Party
|Pynthorumkhrah
|ALEXANDER LALOO HEK
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Pynursla
|PRESTONE TYNSONG
|National People's Party
|Rajabala
|DR. AZAD ZAMAN
|Indian National Congress
|Raksamgre
|BENEDIC R. MARAK
|National People's Party
|Raliang
|COMINGONE YMBON
|National People's Party
|Rambrai Jyrngam
|KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG
|Indian National Congress
|Rangsakona
|ZENITH M. SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Ranikor
|MARTIN M. DANGGO
|Indian National Congress
|Resubelpara
|TIMOTHY SHIRA
|National People's Party
|Rongara Siju
|RAKKAM A. SANGMA
|National People's Party
|Rongjeng
|JIM M SANGMA
|National People's Party
|Salmanpara
|WINNERSON D. SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Selsella
|CLEMENT MARAK
|Indian National Congress
|Shella
|DONKUPAR ROY
|United Democratic Party
|Sohiong
|SAMLIN MALNGIANG
|Hill State People's Democratic Party
|Sohra
|GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM
|People's Democratic Front
|Songsak
|DR. MUKUL SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|South Shillong
|SANBOR SHULLAI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|South Tura
|AGATHA K. SANGMA
|National People's Party
|Sutnga Saipung
|SHITLANG PALE
|Indian National Congress
|Tikrikilla
|JIMMY D. SANGMA
|Indian National Congress
|Umroi
|GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH
|Indian National Congress
|Umsning
|JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG
|People's Democratic Front
|West Shillong
|MOHENDRO RAPSANG
|Indian National Congress
OneIndia News