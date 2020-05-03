  • search
    Shillong, May 03: The Meghalaya government announced several relaxations from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew.

    Public and religious gatherings, however, will continue to remain prohibited to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 in the state, officials said.

    After a review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that curfew will be lifted in Shillong agglomeration with effect from May 4.

    Lockdown 3.0: Ready reckoner of what is allowed, what is not

    However, night curfew as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am, he said.

    Right now, we want to bring back normalcy as much as possible to the state. Therefore, we have given powers to the respective deputy commissioners to exercise their powers in this regard, he added.

    Tynsong several relaxation, including the functioning of offices in the state secretariat and directorates.

    Construction works in urban areas, including Mylliem block, besides opening of hardware shops, electrical shops and quarrying activities will now be allowed to resume, he said.

    All officers are directed to report to their respective offices with immediate effect. However, as far as Group C and D staff are concerned, only 33 per cent is considered. We have asked the chief secretary to work out the modalities with HoDs to ensure compliance of this 33 percent attendance, he said.

    All wine shops are also allowed to reopen from May 4.

    Tynsong said that all such activities are allowed on condition that strict protocols, including social distancing norms, are followed in totality.

    Sunday, May 3, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
