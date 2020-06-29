Meghalaya announces extension of night curfew till July 6

By PTI

Shillong, Jun 29: The Meghalaya government on Monday announced the extension of night curfew till July 6 across the state and total lockdown in areas bordering Guwahati in Assam to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced lockdown in areas close to Guwahati along the inter-state border with Assam. "Government has decided that the locations in Meghalaya bordering Guwahati i.e Byrnihat, Jorabat till Khanapara will be under #lockdown due to the surge in #Covid_19 cases in #Assam," the chief minister tweeted.

"Inter-state movement continues to be restricted. DC will issue necessary orders accordingly," he added. At present, there are seven active COVID-19 cases in the state as 42 affected persons have recovered and one person has died.

"District deputy commissioners (DC) have been asked to issue night curfew orders till July 6 in their respective districts besides issue order extending the ban on inter-state movement of people," a senior government official told PTI.

The orders issued by respective district deputy commissioners, however, will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, and other essential services, he said.