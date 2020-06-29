  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghalaya announces extension of night curfew till July 6

    By PTI
    |

    Shillong, Jun 29: The Meghalaya government on Monday announced the extension of night curfew till July 6 across the state and total lockdown in areas bordering Guwahati in Assam to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

    Meghalaya announces extension of night curfew till July 6

    Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced lockdown in areas close to Guwahati along the inter-state border with Assam. "Government has decided that the locations in Meghalaya bordering Guwahati i.e Byrnihat, Jorabat till Khanapara will be under #lockdown due to the surge in #Covid_19 cases in #Assam," the chief minister tweeted.

    "Inter-state movement continues to be restricted. DC will issue necessary orders accordingly," he added. At present, there are seven active COVID-19 cases in the state as 42 affected persons have recovered and one person has died.

    "District deputy commissioners (DC) have been asked to issue night curfew orders till July 6 in their respective districts besides issue order extending the ban on inter-state movement of people," a senior government official told PTI.

    The orders issued by respective district deputy commissioners, however, will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, and other essential services, he said.

    More MEGHALAYA News

    Read more about:

    meghalaya curfew

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue