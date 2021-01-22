MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya class 12 results to be out on July 9; How to check

Meghalaya: 6 migrant Workers dead after falling into pit in forest

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Jan 22: Six migrant workers lost their lives after they fell into a 150-feet pit in a forest in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

"Altogether, six persons were killed. While the workers were digging a hole in the mine, suddenly the mechanical structure dismantled following which they fell into a pit and died," Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.

Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding, most of them are from neighbouring Assam. Kharmalki said it was not clear yet whether the workers were engaged in coal mining or stone mining activities.

Police has lodged a case against the employer and investigation is underway. In December 2018, 15 people were killed in a similar mine accident in the state.