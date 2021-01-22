YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghalaya: 6 migrant Workers dead after falling into pit in forest

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 22: Six migrant workers lost their lives after they fell into a 150-feet pit in a forest in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

    "Altogether, six persons were killed. While the workers were digging a hole in the mine, suddenly the mechanical structure dismantled following which they fell into a pit and died," Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.

    File photo
    File photo

    Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding, most of them are from neighbouring Assam. Kharmalki said it was not clear yet whether the workers were engaged in coal mining or stone mining activities.

    Police has lodged a case against the employer and investigation is underway. In December 2018, 15 people were killed in a similar mine accident in the state.

    More MEGHALAYA News

    Read more about:

    meghalaya

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X