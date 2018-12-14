  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Meghalaya: 13 trapped in a flooded illegal mine, rescue ops underway

    By
    |

    Shillong, Dec 14: Thirteen people who were working in an illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya got trapped after flooding. The mine is located at Ksan near Lyteiñ River, said reports.

    The incident was reported to the district authorities on Thursday morning and the rescue efforts are on.  

    Meghalaya: 13 trapped in a flooded illegal mine, rescue ops underway (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Meghalaya: 13 trapped in a flooded illegal mine, rescue ops underway (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the incident was unfortunate, adding that the rescue efforts are underway in full swing to save the life of the trapped miners.

    "The incident where 13 miners have been trapped in some mines in East Jaintia Hills is really unfortunate. We are very concerned about the individuals and their lives. NDRF, district administration and the police are doing all they can to save the lives of these miners," news agency ANI quoted Sangma as saying.

    "We are aware that illegal activities were going on and action will be taken at appropriate time. What is more right now is to save lives of these individuals so continuous efforts have been going on and I have been in touch with Deputy Commissioner and SP on a continuous basis," he added.

    [5 Major and dramatic rescue operations that took place around the world]

    This is not the first time that labourers engaged in illegal mining of coal have been trapped in a mine, a police officer said.

    At least 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine near the Nangalbibra area in South Garo Hills in 2012. The bodies were never recovered, officials said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    meghalaya mine conrad sangma

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 22:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue