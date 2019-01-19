Opposition rally Live: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade ground

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Jan 19: All eyes would be on the opposition parties' show of strength rally in Kolkata today which is being organised by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Several bigwigs from the opposition parties across the country are likely to share the dais with Banerjee who seems to taking a lead in forging a formidable alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

One former prime minister, three chief ministers, six former chief ministers and five former Union ministers will be attending the Mamata Banerjee-hosted United India Rally in Kolkata, said reports.

More than 20 national leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have decided to skip the Kolkata event, but AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge will represent the Congress at the rally.

Stay tuned for all the Live update here:

Crowd up on their feet, loud chants can be heard across Brigade Parade ground as Mamata arrives. Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade ground, Kolkata. Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,said that the opposition leaders are joining hands to save their political career. "Tired of their defeats in the political battle, these leaders are now trying their luck by forming an alliance," he said. "Mamata Banerjee has called everyone to defeat combo of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I support this..Mamata didi has called all non BJP parties here as the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi duo is very dangerous and the country needs to be saved from them," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly said. The mega rally, convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for showcasing a united stand against the centre's ruling BJP in the coming general elections, is being billed as the biggest in the venue both in terms of the prospective huge crowd and large gathering of parties and leaders from across the country. The leaders who have confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference's (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel. #WestBengal: Crowds begin to gather for TMC led 'United India' rally in #Kolkata, today. pic.twitter.com/hGtObQM6VG — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019 Crowds begin to gather for TMC led 'United India' rally in Kolkata. Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally in Kolkata tomorrow (January 19), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Minister extending is support and said opposition unity is needed to uphold democracy, social justice and secularism. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country. Large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge podiums, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress here on January 19 would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.