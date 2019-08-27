  • search
    Meeting to decide Delhi Congress chief likely to be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence today

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The meeting to decide the next Delhi Congress President to be held at the residence of Interim Party President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

    Representational image

    As less than six months left for the Delhi Assembly election and the Congress facing the daunting task of finding a new president for the national capital unit after the sudden demise of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit in July.

    Meanwhile, many names are doing rounds, among the leaders who could be tasked with the responsibility of leading the party in Delhi are former DPCC chiefs J P Agarwal, a five-time MP, former Union minister Ajay Maken, and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Subhash Chopra. Maken had resigned as DPCC president early this year.

    Another name is Arvinder Singh Lovely which is also doing the rounds.

    Dikshit had assumed charge of the Delhi unit early this year and under her leadership, the Congress managed to secure the number two position in the Lok Sabha election.

    Amid this, some pointed out that currently no city Congress face matches the popularity of Sheila Dikshit. The three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia are relatively junior to other senior leaders.

    Eventually, the party is likely to get the new Delhi Congress President after the meeting at the Congress's Interim Party President's residence.

