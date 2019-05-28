'Meeting Pranab Da always enriching': PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that meeting him was always 'enriching'.

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today," Modi tweeted.

Since leading the BJP to a victory in the Lok Sabha battle, Modi has been meeting senior leaders ahead of his swearing in on Thursday.

The NDA government in January this year conferred the highest civilian award Bharat Ratnas on the former president Pranab Mukherjee along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue the late Nanaji Deshmukh and decorated singer the late Bhupen Hazarika.