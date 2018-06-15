Meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fourth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 17 June. The day-long meeting will be attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and senior officials from Government of India.

Council is expected to discuss subjects including measures taken to double farmers' income, progress of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush, development of aspirational districts and celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We had rescheduled this meeting from 16th to 17th June on account of Eid, which is most likely falling on the 16th", NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar told PTI when asked if the meet would be put off as requested by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, had said Ramzan would be celebrated on June 16, followed by Eid-e-Milap on June 17.

"As Chief Minister, I am required to be present in the state capital for these festivities. So, please postpone the Governing Council meeting either to the 18th or at least 17th afternoon," Naidu said.

(With PTI inputs)

