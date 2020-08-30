YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs: PM Modi hails Army dogs, says Indian breeds are very good

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday hailed the Indian breed dogs and said they play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions. The Prime Minister also appreciated the bravery of Sophie and Vida.

    Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs: PM Modi hails Army dogs, says Indian breeds are very good

    He also spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address.

    "Dear countrymen, a few weeks ago, while we were celebrating our Independence Day, interesting news caught my attention. This is the news of two brave hearts of our security forces. One is Sophie and the other Vida. Sophie and Vida are the dogs of the Indian Army who have been awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards'. Sophie and Vida received this honour because they performed their duties diligently while protecting their country. Our armed forces and security forces have many such brave dogs who not only live for the country but also sacrifice themselves for the country," Modi said.

    Vida of an army dog unit located in Northern Command was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground thus preventing any casualties/injuries to own troops.

    On the other hand, Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad), is an explosive detection dog that sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED, thereby saving lives.

    The army dog unit, fondly called "The Silent Warriors", have time and again proven to be an asset for the security forces.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army dogs narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X