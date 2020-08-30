Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs: PM Modi hails Army dogs, says Indian breeds are very good

New Delhi, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday hailed the Indian breed dogs and said they play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions. The Prime Minister also appreciated the bravery of Sophie and Vida.

He also spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address.

"Dear countrymen, a few weeks ago, while we were celebrating our Independence Day, interesting news caught my attention. This is the news of two brave hearts of our security forces. One is Sophie and the other Vida. Sophie and Vida are the dogs of the Indian Army who have been awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards'. Sophie and Vida received this honour because they performed their duties diligently while protecting their country. Our armed forces and security forces have many such brave dogs who not only live for the country but also sacrifice themselves for the country," Modi said.

Vida of an army dog unit located in Northern Command was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground thus preventing any casualties/injuries to own troops.

On the other hand, Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad), is an explosive detection dog that sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED, thereby saving lives.

The army dog unit, fondly called "The Silent Warriors", have time and again proven to be an asset for the security forces.