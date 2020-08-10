Meet this woman who stood in rain for 7 hours to warn vehicles about open manhole

Mumbai, Aug 10: Kanta Murti, an example of why it is still being said, there are good man as well. Kanta Murti also has proved that one does not need to be rich or influencer to serve society.

A few days back, a video went viral in which a lady was seen guarding an open manhole in Matunga to avert accidents.

Kanta Murti stood there for 7 straight hours just to alert the passers-by vehicles.

Kalan opened a manhole on Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West to let out the rolling waters during last week's heavy rain, but even as her tent and all her savings were washed away, she stood at the spot for seven hours to warn motorists.

Mumbai was seeing heavy rainfall that day and Kanta Maruti Kalan was forced to open manhole on Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga as water level rose, but stayed back to avert a possible tragedy.

"I sell flowers to make a living and support my 3 children's education. My 5 other kids are married and I am the only earning member in the family. My husband is handicapped after being paralysed from a railway accident".

The 50-year-old pavement dweller says, "I uncovered the manhole to drain water & stood there to warn vehicles. BMC officials came later and scolded me for it."

"I just did what felt right to me," Murti said.