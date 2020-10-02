Meet this Kerala woman who completed 350 online courses in 90 days during lockdown

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 02: After knowing about the story of this Kerala lady one might doubt if anyone really gets more than 24 hours in a day.

Kerala's Arathi Reghunath has become everyone's dining subject after the news of her achieving world record at the Universal Record Forum (URF) for completing 350 online courses in three months.

Reghunath, a native of Elamakkara in Kerala's Kochi is one of those who made best of their time at home.

Daughter of Maliyekkal Madathil M R Reghunath and Kaladevi, Arathi is a second-year MSc Biochemistry student at MES College. She completed the impressive number of courses listed on 'Coursera' platform and made a world record at the Universal Record Forum.

"It was my faculty at college who introduced me to the world of online courses. There are a range of courses online. All of them vary in duration and curriculum. With the support of my college principal Ajims P Muhammed, Coursera coordinator Haneefa K G, and class tutor Neelima T K, I managed to finish the courses I signed up for within a few weeks," she said she to the New Indian Express.

Arathi completed some of the courses were offered by John Hawkins University, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), University of Virginia, State University of New York, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Copenhagen, University of Rochester, Emory University and Coursera Project Network.

Arathi completed some of the courses were offered by John Hawkins University, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), University of Virginia, State University of New York, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Copenhagen, University of Rochester, Emory University and Coursera Project Network.