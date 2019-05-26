Meet the youngest Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, Chandrani Murmu

Bhubaneswar, May 26: Meet Chandrani Murmu, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from Odisha who has become the youngest Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Chandrani Murmu contested on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket and won against two-time BJP MP Ananta Nayak by a difference of 66,203 votes. She is now elected to be the MP from Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat (reserved for Scheduled Tribes).

She completed her B Tech from the city-based SOA University in 2017. She was on the lookout for a job, when she stumbled upon this opportunity.

Her father Sanjiv is very happy and he believes that his daughter will fulfil the expectation of the people living in Keonjhar.

Chandrani Murmu is aware that representing Keonjhar is challenging because it provides nearly 23% of iron ore reserves and mineral in India.

Until now, the youngest MP has been Dushyant Chautala, founder of the Jannayak Janta Party, who became the Hisar Lok Sabha MP in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Later he was expelled from Indian National Lok Dal and he launched a new party Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

The Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency has sent non-Congress MPs nine times to Parliament. The Congress had won the seat six times, the last in 1996 and BJP won thrice when in alliance with BJD from 1998 to 2004.

The BJD won the last two elections. The seat witnessed a two-corner fight in this election.