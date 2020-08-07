YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meet the two CBI officers who would probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Sushant Singh Rajput case will be probed by by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Bihar's Gangandeep Gambhir and Manoj Shashidhar will supervise the case.

    The case was handed over to the CBI after the Bihar government made the recommendation. The Bihar police was initially probing the case, following a complaint filed by Sushant's father, K K Singh.

    Meet the two CBI officers who would probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case

    Gambhir is an IPS officer of the 2004 batch, while Shashidhar is a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre. Shashidhar is a joint director of the CBI.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: IPS Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine

    Gagandeep has been a senior superintendent of police in several districts, including Rajkot. She has been with the CBI for the past year and a half and has been part of several high profile probes.

    She had supervised the investigation into the alleged role of former Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav in the illegal mining case. She was then shifted to the unit that was probing the Srijan scam and the case against journalist, Upendra Rai. She also held the additional charge of DIG in the SIT that was headed by joint director Sai Manohar.

    Shashidhar held important assignments including Police Commissioner of Vadodara. He was also deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad crime branch, joint commissioner of police, Ahmedabad and superintendent of police in five districts in Gujarat.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi bihar

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue