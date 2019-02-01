Meet the key people behind the Budget 2019

New Delhi, Feb 01:The Modi government is all set to present the Interim Budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20 on February 1. While Piyush Goyal, will present the Union Budget there is a team of top bureaucrats who will steer the Budget making process.

The Budget is prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance in consultation with other ministries and other stakeholders.

The budget is kept a secret by keeping nearly 100 officials in a lockdown in the North Block. These officials are not allowed to speak with anyone including their family members for nearly 10 days, the time period when the Budget is drafted, finalised, and printed. To ensure security, personnel from CISF and Intelligence Bureau are deployed in the North Block.

Ajay Narayan Jha

The most experienced hand in the team, Finance secretary Ajay Narayan Jha holds charge of the department of expenditure. Jha has more than 36 years experience in administration, including in constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India.

Subhash Chandra Garg

Garg was executive director at the World Bank in Washington prior to his posting as economic affairs secretary. Revival of growth, reigniting private investment, generation of jobs. Garg has his task cut out as all these have to be achieved without compromising on fiscal rectitude.

Garg is also responsible for the finance ministry's coordination with sectoral regulators like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as well as with multilateral agencies like the World Bank.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre with over 34 years of experience in state and Central governments. He oversees the revenue receipts of the central government and is a key decision maker in giving shape to the Union budget. He also holds his position as the Chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT arm of the new indirect tax system.

Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, an IAS of 1984 batch from Jharkhand, is responsible for the functioning of 21 state-run banks. Kumar has widespread administrative experience spanning more than 30 years during which he handled key assignments, including administrative postings in his home state of Jharkhand. Prior to this, he was special secretary and establishment officer, Department of Personnel and Training.

Atanu Chakraborty

Atanu Chakraborty, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer has the task of meeting the government's target of disinvestment, a crucial number in the Union budget. Chakraborty is an engineering graduate with specialisation in electronics and communication and has done his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Finance and subsequently MBA from the UK (Business Administration).

He has wide experience of working in various states as well as central government departments and public sector undertakings.

Sushil Chandra

Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra's role is crucial in the Union budget as direct taxes will remain the biggest element of the annual Finance Bill.

Pranab K Das

Senior bureaucrat Pranab Kumar Das oversees the indirect taxation of the Union government. With the government's policy focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and the tension related to a global trade war, the budget could feature announcements related to basic customs duty.