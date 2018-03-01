Meet Poonam Todi, daughter of auto driver who topped PCS-judicial exam 2016

Poonam Todi, daughter of an auto driver residing in Dharampur's Nehru Colony in Dehradun, topped Provincial Civil Services (PCS-judicial) examinations 2016 result of which were declared on Thursday. Her mother Lata Todi said 'I wish all mothers get daughters like her'.

Poonam achieved the feat in her third attempt. She said in the last two attempts she cleared the written examination but not the interview.

Speaking to ANI, Todi said,''I've worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly. I would like to tell all parents to let their daughters study too.''

Poonam passed her M Com examination from DAV PG College and did her LLB from the same college. She has also enrolled for LLM on the Tehri campus.

According to father Ashok Todi,''My daughter has worked really hard for this. The credit goes to her brothers, her mother and her hard work. I can't express my feelings in words. I wish all daughters make their parents proud like her.''

