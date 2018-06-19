Meet Mohini Patankar, a passionate runner, now finalist of Mrs India Worldwide -2018

A 31-year-old Mohini Patankar, who hails from Bengaluru, has been selected in Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide-2018 Grand Finale (a beauty pageant for married Indian women across the Globe) which will be organised on 22nd September in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

The pageant Mrs India Worldwide 2018 is organized, with an aim of transforming married women, who are not professional models, into successful Fashion Icons and to help them establish their own identity as a professional and as an entrepreneur. Another highlight of this event is that the selected contestants will go on a special trip to Greece for the finale, where they will be groomed by the top industry experts.

Mrs India Worldwide 2018 started its 8th edition in the month of April. The auditions happened in various cities of India and orientation happened in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the grooming session will be held in Greece, Europe for 10 days. Around 86 participants from India have been selected for Mrs. India Worldwide 2018 and also from various parts of the world like Australia, USA, Dubai, Singapore etc.

Patankar, whose family is originally from Pune, has been married for 9 years and has two kids. In an interview with OneIndia, Patankar said that her passion is running. She has so far won more than 40+ running competition. Patankar currently owns an event management firm - Good Vibes Events and Experiences and has conducted various running events. She also loves singing, dancing and has staged many performances. Her hobbies include Yoga, singing and dancing.

Speaking about her journey towards this international title, Patankar said, "The experience towards the title is amazing. You break your own glass ceiling. There is so much to learn and experience. I am really expanding my horizon, making new friends, and various tasks give us a glimpse of social impact."

"This platform is helping showcase my beauty, talent and live my dreams. The introvert in me is really transforming into a confident lady. I am making so many good friends on this journey. Even though we are competing for the same crown, we are learning so much for everyone," she also said.

Patankar also has a message for people who are cought in the humdrum of daily life:

"Health is wealth and through this platform, I want to propagate the same in this busy lifestyle. Through my running and fitness events, I want to spread this message."

To know more about her:

My FB Profile: https://www.facebook.com/mohini.patankar.16

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mohinipatankarmrsindiaww2018/

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day