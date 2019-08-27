Meet Karnataka’s three new deputy chief ministers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: In a first, Karnataka will have three deputy chief ministers as Chief miinister B S Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to 17 newly appointed ministers who were inducted into the cabinet nearly a week ago.

The three deputy chief ministers are Govind Karjol, who has also been given the charge of PWD and social welfare; Ashwath Narayan who will also handle the portfolio of Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology; and Laxman Savadi who will also take charge of the transport department.

Basavaraj Bommai has been given the home portfolio. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made minister for large and medium scale industries. Two former deputy chief ministers, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of rural development and panchayat raj, and revenue department respectively.

Senior ST leader B Sriramulu is the health and family welfare minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of primary and secondary education, along with Sakala.

Portfolios of other ministers include - V Somanna (Housing), C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation).

C C Patil has been allotted mines and geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).

Interestingly, Savadi, who has been made the deputy chief minister, is neither a member of the assembly nor the council. His induction into the cabinet had created resentment among several senior BJP legislators.