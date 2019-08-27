  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meet Karnataka’s three new deputy chief ministers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: In a first, Karnataka will have three deputy chief ministers as chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to 17 newly appointed ministers who were inducted into the cabinet nearly a week ago.

    The three deputy chief ministers are Govind Karjol, who has also been given the charge of PWD and social welfare; Ashwath Narayan who will also handle the portfolio of Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology; and Laxman Savadi who will also take charge of the transport department.

    Meet Karnataka’s three new deputy chief ministers

    Basavaraj Bommai has been given the home portfolio. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made minister for large and medium scale industries. Two former deputy chief ministers, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of rural development and panchayat raj, and revenue department respectively.

    Special team will submit report to Centre after taking stock of flood hit areas in K'taka: BSY

    Senior ST leader B Sriramulu is the health and family welfare minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of primary and secondary education, along with Sakala.

    Portfolios of other ministers include - V Somanna (Housing), C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation).

    Karnataka coast put on high alert following Tamil Nadu terror threat

    C C Patil has been allotted mines and geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).

    Interestingly, Savadi, who has been made the deputy chief minister, is neither a member of the assembly nor the council. His induction into the cabinet had created resentment among several senior BJP legislators.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa portfolios cabinet karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue