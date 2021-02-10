YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 10: In addressing problems, India and China should meet half-way and put the boundary dispute in an appropriate place in bilateral relations, while tackling differences in a constructive manner, Chinese ambassador, Sun Weidong said.

    In an article titled, 'China and the world in the year of the Ox,' published on the website The Policy Chronicle on Wednesday, Sun also called for the two sides to respect each other, enhance mutual trust and seek common ground, while shelving differences.

    Meet half way and put boundary dispute in an appropriate place: Chinese envoy

    "On the journey toward common rejuvenation, our two countries should run the marathon together and help each other achieve their respective dreams. In the new year, we must stick to the right direction of China-India relations and implement the important consensus reached between our leaders that China and India are partners and opportunities to each other, not adversaries or threats to each other," the article also said.

    He also called for boosting cooperation in combating COVID-19 economic recovery, multilateralism and global governance, and bringing bilateral relations back on the right track of sound and steady development.

    The article comes in the midst of the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India and China have not been able to resolve the standoff that began in the month of May last year. Several rounds of both military and diplomatic level talks have been held since the standoff began, but the status quo continues.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 15:21 [IST]
