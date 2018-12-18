Meet Gurmeet Singh, the man who feeds ‘abandoned’ patients at Patna hospital

Patna, Dec 18: There are quite a few Good Samaritans among and around us but we never really lose interest in hearing their stories since they inspire hope and faith in our hearts. Gurmeet Singh from Patna is one such soul. The veteran Sikh arrives every night around 9 at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to give food and medicines to patients in the ward of the so-called 'abandoned'. Singh, owner of a small garment shop in Patna, buys the food items from a roadside eatery before reaching them to the luckless patients at the hospital.

This is a habit Singh has not grown overnight. He started it in 1992 after seeing unattended patients in pain at the city's biggest hospital. He also washes the dishes after the dinner gets over and enquires about the patients' well-being. The man also used to donate blood in the past but with his age turning 60, he has been advised by the doctors against it now. He also raises an alert if he sees any patient in need of urgent attention, the report added.

The hospital authorities tried to stop him from doing what he does fearing a negative publicity for themselves but Singh has always found a way out and found the law backing him. When asked on how he manages to carry this charity work, Singh told The Hindu that he and his four brothers put aside 10 per cent of their monthly earnings for this.

Singh also received the World Sikh Award in 2016 for his selfless service.