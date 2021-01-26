No entry at Rajpath, no celebrations at school: Coronavirus plays dampener for children's R-day spirit

Meet Captain Preeti Choudhary, only woman commander from Army this year

New Delhi, Jan 26: More than an eclectic display of military might, this year's Republic Day parade on Tuesday will be remembered for women's power showcased during parade at Rajpath.

The center of attraction was Captain Preeti Choudhary, the only woman contingent commander from Army in this year's Republic Day parade. Preeti last marched along Rajpath in the 2016 Republic Day celebration as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps (NCC). She was then acknowledged as the second-best air wing cadet cross the country.

"I received the opportunity because the upgraded weapon system belonged to my regiment, not because of my gender," Preeti said speaking about her role as the only woman contingent commandant.

Preeti, a graduate in Computer Science is also the recipient of the Sword of Honour for being an all-round cadet at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

The upgraded Schilka weapon system, equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers, has the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defense in all-weather, keeping an accurate eye on targets.