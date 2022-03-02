Meet Bihar’s Abhay Kumar Singh who is a member of Putin’s party

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Abhay Kumar Singh from Bihar is a member of Vladimir Putin's party in Russia. In an interview with a Hindi channel, Singh said that the action in Ukraine is like India's survival strike in Pakistan.

Russia is only attacking military targets in Ukraine. If the military enters a supermarket in Ukraine and then attacks Russian soldiers, then we have to reply, he also said. He also clarified that Russia is not planning any nuclear strikes in Ukraine. The nuclear military drill took place only to respond in case anyone attacks Russia, he said.

Abhay Kumar Singh is deputat, equivalent to the post of MLA in India. He is from Kursk in Western Russia. In Russia he started a business and then joined politics and won the elections from the United Russia Party headed by Putin.

Singh studied in Patna's Loyola college and then went to Russia to pursue medicine. He then returned to Patna, but later decided to get back to Kursk where he had studied.

He became influential due to his political and business connections. Before becoming a deputat, he had become very influential in Kursk. In the year 2015, he organised the first International Yoga Day in Kursk. In several interviews, he has said that he was never made to feel like an outsider in Russia.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 13:48 [IST]