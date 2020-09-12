Meet Ashok Lodhi who teaches while children watch cartoons

India

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 12: COVID-19 pandemic has hit the teaching industry in such a way that teachers across the globe are struggling in finding ways to reach their students effectively.

As the teaching-learning process has significantly gone virtual, country like India has been seen a lot of issues.Sometimes it is proverty which becomes obstacle to buy a smart phone or internet packs or unable to get access the internet as there are many villages where still technology does not exist.

In the contrary, a teacher from Chhattisgarh has paved to the hearts of his students, by implementing his innovative teaching methods.

Ashok Lodhi invents mohalla class where he carries a television on his scooter to make his classes interesting.

Ashok teaches his students, while they also enjoy animated shows on the TV that helps in entertaining the children.

Ashok says, "I thought this is a good way to attract students."

"It's fun. We watch cartoons and study at the same time," says a student attending his 'mohalla' classes.

"I don't bear any extra cost as the TV is from our school and I am anyway supposed to visit places to take classes. Local administration also encouraged me," he added.