Meet Aparna Kumar, the first Female IPS Officer to reach South Pole

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Aparna Kumar becomes the 1st woman IPS DIG & Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to complete the expedition to South Pole. She reached the South Pole on 13 January.

Kumar successfully completed her expedition after walking for 111 kilometres of on the snow. As she made her way to the South Pole, she also carried equipment weighing 35 kilograms along with her.

Welcome home...

Ms Aparna kumar IPS, DIG, Frontier HQ ITBP Dehradun being welcomed by ITBP officials at IGI Airport, New Delhi today. She completed her 111 mile trek on 13 January, 2019 to become the 1st IPS and ITBP #women officer to reach to the South Pole.#Himveer pic.twitter.com/WdCgQaCmcO — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 19, 2019

The ITBP officials welcomed Ms Kumar at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. The women band of ITBP presented the welcome tunes and a bouquet to her.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also conveyed their appreciations to the officer.

Kumar is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, who has been posted at Northern Frontier Headquarters of ITBP in Dehradun.

The ITBP has been credited with 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe, making a record.

The ITBP is a Central Armed Police Force which is primarily deployed to secure the icy Himalayan borders of the nation since its Inception in 1962.