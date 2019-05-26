Meet AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel, first MP elected to Parliament from Maharashtra in 15 years

Mumbai, May 26: MIM candidate Syed Imtiaz Jaleel had won from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra. While Jaleel got 388,042 votes, his nearest rival Chandrakant Khaire of Shivsena got 381,975 votes, as per the figures displayed on Election Commission of India.

Fifty-one-year-old Jaleel's darting from journalism to politics Maharashtra, came as a surprise in 2014 when he declared that he was leaving his profession of 23 years to join politics.

Apart from being the first MP of AIMIM to be elected from outside their traditional pocketborough of Hyderabad, Jaleel will be Maharashtra's first Lok Sabha (LS) MP from the Muslim community in 15 years.

The last Muslim MP to be elected to the LS was the late Barrister AR Antulay from Raigad in 2004.

Muslims account for around 10.6 per cent of Maharashtra's population, the fourth-largest after Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, with substantial numbers in regions like Mumbai, Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.

However, the number of Muslim MLAs in Maharashtra has declined by one in every election in the recent past. In 1999, a total of 12 Muslim legislators were elected, but in 2004 the number fell to 11. The 2009 elections to the Maharashtra assembly saw just 10 Muslim MLAs being elected. This number fell to nine in 2014.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandrakant Khaire had won his fourth consecutive term from Aurangabad, thanks to a remarkable victory over Nitin Patil of the Congress. Khaire received 5.20 lakh votes at 52.99 per cent vote share while Nitin Patil stood runner up with 3.58 lakh votes to his name at 36.51 per cent vote share.

Ever since winning from Aurangabad in 1991 for the first time, the Shiv Sena has maintained total dominance in the constituency. The party has lost only once in the last seven general elections. Senior leader Chandrakant Khaire has been the face of the party in Aurangabad as he has not lost a Lok Sabha election from there in past 20 years and he is in the fray yet again for the fifth time.