Meerut: Boy sets off cracker inside 3-year-old girl’s mouth

Meerut, Nov 8: In a bizzare incident, a three year-old girl was critically wounded in Meerut after a boy put a fire cracker in her mouth and lit it on Diwali. The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.

The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police has lodged a complaint against the accused and have launched a search for him.

It is learnt that the bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.